Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $203,000 Position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,879,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,882 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,938,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.