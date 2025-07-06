Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 543 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 105.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 233.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,146,000 after purchasing an additional 151,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 548,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.2%

ES stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile



Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

