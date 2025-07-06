Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 230,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.21 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

