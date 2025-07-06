Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Snap by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Snap by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,095,000 after buying an additional 389,812 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 306,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.74.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 68,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $591,378.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 2,173,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,674,230.50. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 27,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $221,968.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,526,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,315,914.20. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,639,601 shares of company stock worth $13,534,791. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNAP stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

