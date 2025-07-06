Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC opened at $33.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.44. Centene Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

