Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ericsson were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 401.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,607,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891,451 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ericsson by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,744,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,364,000 after buying an additional 4,729,207 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,440,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ericsson by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,808,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in Ericsson by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,382,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

ERIC stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 168.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

Ericsson ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 billion. Ericsson had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ericsson from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

