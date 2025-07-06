Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,887,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $919,503,000 after purchasing an additional 770,729 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,247,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,451,000 after purchasing an additional 413,373 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,930,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,294 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,789,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,732,000 after purchasing an additional 347,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,249,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,610,000 after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PBA opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.76. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5109 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

