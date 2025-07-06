Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

BMO stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. Bank Of Montreal has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $113.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $1.1801 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Bank Of Montreal’s payout ratio is 57.33%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

