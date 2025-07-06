Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Humana by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,587,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,254,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,202,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,132 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 435.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,098,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,236,000 after buying an additional 893,637 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Humana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $268.00 target price on Humana and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.76.

Humana Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE HUM opened at $238.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.86. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

