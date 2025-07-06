Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $262,618,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,752,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,593,000 after buying an additional 2,167,567 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,157,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $159,510,000 after buying an additional 1,559,884 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,413,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,811,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $39.95 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

