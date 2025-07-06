Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,442,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,574,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 703,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,681,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

VDC opened at $222.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.29. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $202.96 and a 1 year high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

