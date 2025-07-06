Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,769 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cencora were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Cencora by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cencora by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,389,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Cencora by 1,165.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of COR stock opened at $296.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.33.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

