Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $104,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:RGA opened at $197.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.50.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.