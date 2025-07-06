Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.09. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

