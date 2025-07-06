Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $171.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $144.90 and a one year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

