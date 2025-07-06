Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.