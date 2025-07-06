Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,813 shares in the company, valued at $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,861 shares of company stock worth $431,607. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $150.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.51 and a 12-month high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

See Also

