Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 164 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in 3M by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,788,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $152.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.63 and its 200-day moving average is $143.70. 3M Company has a 1-year low of $98.26 and a 1-year high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

