CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,724 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of CareDx worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 771.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.19. CareDx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73.

Insider Activity at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. CareDx had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $192,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 318,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,134,597.04. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $202,521.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,994 shares in the company, valued at $747,125.04. This trade represents a 21.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,343 shares of company stock worth $2,238,811 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CDNA

About CareDx

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.