Capital & Planning LLC Sells 105 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital & Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 7.8% of Capital & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital & Planning LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,889,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Stock Up 1.8%

BA opened at $215.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.13 and a 200 day moving average of $181.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $218.80. The stock has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.