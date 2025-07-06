Capital & Planning LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 6.7% of Capital & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital & Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $288.60 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.41 and a fifty-two week high of $288.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.78.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

