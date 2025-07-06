Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $369.06 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.85 and its 200 day moving average is $335.05.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

