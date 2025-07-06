Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 867 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5%

TJX stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.05.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

