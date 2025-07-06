Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 73 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,376,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,712,493,000 after purchasing an additional 68,405 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,097,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,200,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,844 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 104,598.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,312,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,072,787,000 after purchasing an additional 190,188 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,450,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,076.28 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $979.68 and its 200-day moving average is $969.29.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $994.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

