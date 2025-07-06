Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,085 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 4,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $275.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,806.26. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $48,821.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

