Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $92.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day moving average of $89.10. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

