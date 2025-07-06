Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,017 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,279,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 851,188 shares during the last quarter. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,333,000. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $24,069,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.