Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,532 Shares of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of Fidus Investment worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 18,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 183,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDUS. B. Riley began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Fidus Investment Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $20.80 on Friday. Fidus Investment Corporation has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 52.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Corporation will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.50%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

