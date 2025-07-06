Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 10,637 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $627.36 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

