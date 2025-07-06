Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 133.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

