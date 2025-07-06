Canadian Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 6th

CSX, Celsius, and TC Energy are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities issued by companies based in Canada and traded primarily on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or TSX Venture Exchange. They represent ownership stakes in Canadian businesses, entitling shareholders to a share of profits and voting rights at shareholder meetings. Investing in Canadian stocks provides exposure to Canada’s economy, including key sectors like energy, materials, financials, and technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,638,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,318,513. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.43. 2,433,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,162,135. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Celsius has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95.

TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

TRP traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $48.28. 2,123,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.76.

