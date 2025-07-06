Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 127,133 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,133 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Stephens initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.79.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $398.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.58. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.35 and a beta of 1.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.