Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 33,546 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,546 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GENI opened at $10.05 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 1.86.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $143.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GENI. Truist Financial started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities set a $13.00 price objective on Genius Sports and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

