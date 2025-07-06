Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,005 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 665.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.52.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $119,761.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 171,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,943.78. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $214,006.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,158,833 shares in the company, valued at $39,527,793.63. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,176,362 shares of company stock valued at $39,645,976 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

