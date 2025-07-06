Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,990,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11,723.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,421,000 after buying an additional 171,637 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 405,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after buying an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $11,425,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $11,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ATGE opened at $122.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.13. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $140.12.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $466.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.19 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adtalem Global Education

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $294,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,382.80. The trade was a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.