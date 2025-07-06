Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 29.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FICO opened at $1,855.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,878.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,874.71. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,484.29 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,175. This trade represents a 76.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

