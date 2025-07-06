Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 881 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4,790.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 111,182 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,437,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 target price on Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.3%

NTRS stock opened at $131.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.60. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.