Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.74% of HCM II Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOND. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCM II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,509,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,010,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCM II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in HCM II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in HCM II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,745,000.

HOND stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29. HCM II Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

HCM II Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on April 4, 2024 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

