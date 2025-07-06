Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 6,667 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Natera by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Natera by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $161.50 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. Natera’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $471,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,922,509.35. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $719,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,628.48. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,272 shares of company stock worth $8,345,368. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.