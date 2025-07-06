Bush Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bush Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,416 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $111.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $112.18. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

