Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.65 and last traded at $63.87. Approximately 103,534 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 52,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.02.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $958.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.57.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

