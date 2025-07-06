Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.3% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average of $104.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 620,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,489,992.56. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,340,745. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

