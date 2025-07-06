Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $463.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.57. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

