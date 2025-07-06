Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Sells $11,329.65 in Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $11,329.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,335,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,612.73. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Vininder Singh sold 6,039 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $9,722.79.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Vininder Singh sold 7,554 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $11,859.78.

Bullfrog AI stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.84.

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFRG. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bullfrog AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bullfrog AI by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

