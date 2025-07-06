Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,168,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,446 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1627 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.