Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,586,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,932,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $399.75 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $286.00 and a 52 week high of $400.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.75. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

