Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.54 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average is $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.