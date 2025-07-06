Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after buying an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $291.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.86. The company has a market capitalization of $271.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.50.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

