Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,747,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 56,010 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares during the period. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,804,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.66 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $128.21.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

