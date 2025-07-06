Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 48,396 Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,763,000 after buying an additional 5,429,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,294,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,480,000 after buying an additional 103,015 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,904,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after buying an additional 166,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

NYSE:FTV opened at $53.01 on Friday. Fortive Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback 15,630,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

